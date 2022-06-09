Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.3% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,646,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,146,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $165.63. The company had a trading volume of 92,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,707. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.03 and a 200-day moving average of $178.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

