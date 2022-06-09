Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $152,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $901.82.

TSLA opened at $725.60 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $593.50 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $864.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $932.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.