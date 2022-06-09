Terracoin (TRC) Achieves Market Cap of $497,850.05

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $497,850.05 and $10.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,106.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.03 or 0.00581386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00185955 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.