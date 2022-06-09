Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GIM stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 269,177 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

