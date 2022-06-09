Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of GIM stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.
About Templeton Global Income Fund (Get Rating)
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
