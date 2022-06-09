TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Upgraded at Huber Research

Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus cut TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TEGNA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.87.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,368,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,398,000 after acquiring an additional 730,363 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,018,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,004,000 after acquiring an additional 185,681 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TEGNA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,204,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,391,000 after acquiring an additional 240,614 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1,799.8% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 5,999,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683,695 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.