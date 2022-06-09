TD Securities Increases Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$82.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

DLMAF stock remained flat at $$55.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

