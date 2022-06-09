TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 49,281 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,438,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 307.7% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,095.3% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 152.0% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

