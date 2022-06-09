Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 266,469 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Targa Resources worth $30,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,879,000 after acquiring an additional 178,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,751,000 after acquiring an additional 286,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,977,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,569,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,980,000 after purchasing an additional 156,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -134.07 and a beta of 2.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

