Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Riverstone Holdings Llc Sells 71,025 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 71,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $1,607,295.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,295,898 shares in the company, valued at $300,886,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Riverstone Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 96,200 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,950,936.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86.

On Thursday, May 5th, Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24.

Talos Energy stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Talos Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Talos Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

