Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Trading Down 0.4%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.
Table Trac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBTC)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Table Trac (TBTC)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.