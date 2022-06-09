T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,981,556 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 3.0% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $135.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

