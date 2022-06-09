Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $14,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $7,484,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,619,000 after purchasing an additional 114,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 161.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.82 million, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $51.53.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 204.65%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

