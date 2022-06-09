Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Sysco reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,318 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,558 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sysco by 144.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 59,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.