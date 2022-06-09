Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.99% and a negative return on equity of 104.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 409.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $67.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.14.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

