Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $71.38 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.