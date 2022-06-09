Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.80.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,392,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $189.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.24 billion, a PE ratio of 183.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

