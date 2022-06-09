Synovus Financial Corp Buys 4,119 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

IBM stock opened at $140.83 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

