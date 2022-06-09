Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,595 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,759,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,967,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $412.94 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.17 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.96 and its 200 day moving average is $442.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.