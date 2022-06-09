Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 2,294 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,773 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $233,355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,224,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $203.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.90 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Europe dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.