Studio Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.54.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $467.99 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $377.12 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $522.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

