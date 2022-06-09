StockNews.com Lowers RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.45%.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after acquiring an additional 518,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after buying an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,173,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,842,000 after buying an additional 373,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,303,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 518,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

