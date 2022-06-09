StockNews.com Downgrades American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,556,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

