StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE:VJET opened at $4.24 on Monday. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21.

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

