StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 128,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 113,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $69,436.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,697.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $164,633 in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. CM Management LLC raised its stake in RealNetworks by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 568,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RealNetworks by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 409,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RealNetworks by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 326,040 shares during the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.