StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $11.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.67. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $175.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.02.

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 17.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

