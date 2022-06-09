StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWP opened at $4.89 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

