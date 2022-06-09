StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

EKSO opened at $1.93 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

