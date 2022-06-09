StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CEMI opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The company had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 99,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,352 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

