StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
ASTC opened at $0.53 on Monday. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.
Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
