StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE ARL opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.14 and a beta of 0.44. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $23.02.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of American Realty Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.