Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 11,553 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $124,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,565,000 after buying an additional 111,999 shares during the last quarter. Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,442,000. Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 45,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,567,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowhook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $43,776,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $338.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.64. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.56.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

