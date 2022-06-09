Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,019 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of CVS Health worth $140,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 265,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.46. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

