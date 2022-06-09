Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,191,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72,794 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $224,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after buying an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Texas Instruments by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,646,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,146,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

