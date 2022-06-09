Stifel Financial Corp Has $129.54 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,784,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,988 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Gilead Sciences worth $129,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

