Stifel Financial Corp Buys 26,228 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 2.21% of Stifel Financial worth $162,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 183.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

