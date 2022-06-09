Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $277,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,362,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $307.64 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $280.21 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

