STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:STE traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.26. 6,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.81. STERIS has a 52 week low of $194.64 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.34 and a beta of 0.67.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.14.
In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STERIS by 222.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in STERIS by 207.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 42.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,802,000 after acquiring an additional 64,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
