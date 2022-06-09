STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:STE traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.26. 6,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.81. STERIS has a 52 week low of $194.64 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.14.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STERIS by 222.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in STERIS by 207.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 42.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,802,000 after acquiring an additional 64,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.