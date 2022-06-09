Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Bought by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 424.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875,871 shares during the period. Stem comprises about 3.2% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.75% of Stem worth $20,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STEM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stem by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Stem by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,361 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Stem by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Stem by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth $2,239,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $823,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $38,049.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,210.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,170. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of Stem stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.26. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

