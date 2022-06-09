Steadfast Capital Management LP Sells 920,869 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Steadfast Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920,869 shares during the period. Okta comprises about 2.8% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Okta by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,155,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,114,000 after acquiring an additional 236,403 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Okta by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41,518 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.96.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average is $166.08. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

