Steadfast Capital Management LP Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Steadfast Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,005 shares during the period. Roku makes up approximately 1.1% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Roku by 11.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU stock opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.03 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

