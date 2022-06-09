State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 593,925 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of State Street worth $58,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 29.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in State Street by 32.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in State Street by 75.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

STT opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $65.41 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

