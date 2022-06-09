Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.58 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.53. The firm has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.