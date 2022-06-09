Starboard Value LP Takes Position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC)

Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 1.79% of Maxpro Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JMAC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMAC stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

