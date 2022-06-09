Starboard Value LP Acquires Shares of 96,200 LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 96,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000.

Shares of LGVCU stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

