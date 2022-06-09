Starboard Value LP Acquires New Holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 144,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 2.51% of Focus Impact Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,469,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,416,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIAC opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

