Stantec (TSE:STN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.58

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$64.58 and traded as low as C$57.93. Stantec shares last traded at C$58.98, with a volume of 256,289 shares.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 33.38.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 8,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$550,940.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,702,633.14. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,644 shares of company stock worth $1,754,541.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

