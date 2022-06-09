Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on STN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.15.

NYSE STN traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 57,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,873. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. Stantec has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

