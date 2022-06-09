Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,742 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.52.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,102 shares of company stock worth $246,615. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

