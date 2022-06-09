Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,658 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,108 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. King acquired 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,617 shares of company stock worth $786,480. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

