Stansberry Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 149.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,235,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 20,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 438,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after purchasing an additional 180,654 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 24,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.36.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

